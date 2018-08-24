Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a four-day visit to Lithuania, which is a close ally of the country.
Israel's prime minister criticises EU aid to Iran
Lithuanian also remains in agreement with the EU's positions on the Middle East such as promoting a two-state solution of the Palestinian conflict.
Netanyahu's government is upset that the EU gave 18 million euros to its arch-enemy Iran on Thursday.
"It's like a poison pill to the Iranian people and to the efforts to curb Iranian aggression in the region and terror beyond the region," said of the aid.
But Lithuania agrees with the EU's support of the Iranian nuclear deal which Israel and its close ally the United States fiercely oppose.
