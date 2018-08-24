Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due to return to prison in Iran on Saturday after being reunited with her young daughter for just three days.
British Iranian charity worker due back in Iranian prison on Saturday
The British-Iranian charity worker was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 for attempting to bring down the Iranian government.
Her surprise temporary release is a sign of hope for her husband and the campaign trying to secure her freedom.
"I think, the very next steps are to see whether we can extend the furlough beyond the 3 days," Richard Ratcliffe told Euronews.
The campaign to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as well as the British government, say she's been unjustly imprisoned.
Iran is coming under great economic strain from US sanctions and the release gesture may well be a reward to the UK which, along with the EU, opposes President Trump unilaterally abandoning the nuclear deal with Tehran.