8 laws Italy may be violating by preventing Diciotti migrants from arriving

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is refusing to give permission to an Italian Coast Guard ship to disembark the 150 people it rescued off the island of Lampedusa last week.

Migrants aboard the Diciotti — which docked in Catania, Sicily, after being forced to remain at sea — will not be allowed off the ship until Italy receives assurances they will be relocated elsewhere in Europe, Salvini said.

Although Salvini allowed children to leave, he has demanded other EU countries take in the remaining migrants.

"If there are children on board, they can get off now," Salvini said in a video. "For the others ... nobody gets off," he added while challenging Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte or President Sergio Mattarella to overrule his decision.

Se avete 2 minuti, ecco la mia intervista di ieri sera al TG5.

Sull’accoglienza l’Italia ha già dato abbastanza. Combatterò fino all’ultimo per mantenere gli impegni presi con gli italiani su immigrazione, burocrazia, tasse, legge Fornero e pace fiscale. pic.twitter.com/t4GVDOEuXA — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 24, 2018

Italy's national ombudsman for the rights of the detained people, Mauro Palma, announced on Wednesday he would take part in a delegation visiting the coast guard.

Such decision was motivated by "the persisting stalemate concerning the ship, with 177 migrants on board that have been deprived of freedom without any legal basis and judicial protection for almost a week," Palma said in a statement.

According to several jurists and magistrates, Italy is in clear violation of some fundamental norms of national, community and international law.

The prosecutor of Agrigento (in Sicily), Luigi Patronaggio said: "Any limitation of personal freedom must come to terms with the rules and regulations of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, the Constitution, the Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure".

In an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper, Italian Coast Guard First Lt. Antonello Ciavarelli described the development as "incomprehensible" and "embarrassing."

La #Dicotti è ormeggiata a Catania con a bordo ANCORA 177 clandestini.

Si ANCORA, tutto x merito degli atri paesi UE che sgomitano x aggiudicarsi la loro quota di migranti. Memori dell’esperienza dei 450 sbarcati 1 mese fa a Pozzallo @matteosalvinimi non molla

Come dargli torto pic.twitter.com/Y2Hvdb7y5K — Sabrina Maggioni (@sabrimaggioni) August 22, 2018

"The ship Diciotti is a military ship of the Italian State and is prevented from mooring in an Italian port! We obviously obey the government, but we also expect a more [steady] policy," he said. "The hope is that Italian and international politics quickly decide on how to deal with migration flows, without leaving [a lit match] in the hands of the Italian coast guard."

Ciavarelli also described a series of unsettling and "unjust" social media attacks on the Italian Coast Guard, with some commentators comparing the service's work with that of human smugglers.

Palma said that the migrants are "de facto deprived of freedom without any legal basis or judicial oversight".

'No warning', claims ship captain

Italian MP Riccardo Magi of the Italian Radicals party, said he met with the ship's captain, who told Magi that he learned of Salvini's decision to stop disembarkment via Facebook. So far, the captain alleges he has not been given official notice to keep the migrants on the ship.

Legal analysts weighed in on the situation, explaining how the captain may face legal ramifications if he allowed the migrants to disembark. According to lawyer Alessandro Gamberini, migrants on the military ship are already on Italian soil; therefore, the captain should disembark in absence of opposing directives. However, if he does, there's a risk of a judiciary inquiry, leaving the ship's captain vulnerable to legal punishment for disobeying orders, he added.

According to law professor Fulvio Vassallo, the optics is tricky. The captain is subject to a precise hierarchy and must have spoken with the Port Authority. Even if they allowed the ship to disembark, they are hamstrung by the Prefecture, which is under the directive of the hardline interior minister, who is against disembarkment. Secondly, if the ship were to disembark, there would need to be a sufficient set up to ensure health and safety of the migrants — also under the managed under the directive of the interior ministry. Without meeting these provisions, disembarkment would be impossible.

Finally, the ship is in Catania, on an official "technical" stop over with no formal authorisation to disembark. With all these factors combined, the ship's captain has a lot of at stake if he allows the migrants to leave the ship.

What laws are potentially violated?

Palma, Italy's national ombudsman, said the migrants are "de facto deprived of freedom without any legal basis or judicial oversight". He claims Italy is violating:

European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (ECHR). Article 3 reiterates the "prohibition of inhuman and degrading treatment, especially if vulnerable persons such as children or traumatized persons are involved»; in article 5 it is written that every person has the right to freedom and security and no one can be deprived of it without reasons; Article 13 of the Constitution: "No form of detention, inspection or personal search, nor any other restriction of personal liberty, except by reasoned act of judicial authority ". The cases of urgency and necessity must be cancelled after 48 hours; Article 10 of the Constitution: "The Italian legal system conforms to the generally recognized norms of international law. The legal status of the foreigner is regulated by law in accordance with international norms and treaties. The foreigner, who is prevented in his country from the effective exercise of democratic freedoms guaranteed by the Italian Constitution, has the right to asylum in the territory of the Republic, according to the conditions established by law". Geneva Convention, Community Law and Italian Law: Palma said that the treatment reserved for migrants so far is in contrast with the full effectiveness of the right to access the asylum procedure. Their detention on board cannot, therefore, be ascribed to the return directive: the lack of authorization to disembarkation, in fact, prevents the assessment of individual situations.

#migranti@RadioRadicale (21:23) ? A BORDO ANCHE UNA PARLAMENTARE DELLA MAGGIORANZA DI GOVERNO (M5S)



Simona Suriano deputata del #M5S, esponente del partito di maggioranza, è salita a bordo della #Diciotti dove si trovano i 150, in attesa di liberazione al porto di #Catania. pic.twitter.com/yv6IwO1jab — Sergio Scandura (@scandura) August 23, 2018

Most of the migrants, moreover, are Eritrean nationals, and therefore in "evident need of international protection", according to the terminology used by the European Commission in the procedure of operational relocation until September 2017.

5. Article. 33 of the Geneva Convention: prohibits an asylum seeker or a refugee from being expelled or refused in any way "[...] to the borders of territories where his life or freedom would be threatened [...]" (in this in case Libya is not considered a safe haven).

6. Criminal Code: The investigation, conducted by the prosecutor of the city of Agrigento, was launched against “unknowns” however it is clear that if the magistrates were to go ahead with a judicial proceeding, Salvini could end up under investigation, being the only one responsible for the landing ban.

7. Code of Navigation, Article 83: "The Minister of Transport and Navigation may restrict or prohibit the transit and parking of merchant ships in the territorial sea, for reasons of public order, safety of navigation and, in consultation with the Minister of environment, for reasons of protection of the marine environment, determining the areas to which the prohibition extends".

Fulvio Vassallo, an expert on asylum law from the University of Palermo, said Italy was facing the possibility of violating article 5 of the European convention on human rights.

In an interview with Radio 24, he said: “this is an illegal detention and asylum seekers detained for more than 48 hours should be immediately released and should be given the opportunity to apply for refugee status.”

However, continues Vassallo, you cannot change the rules "tweeted or disclosed on Facebook", it requires parliamentary action.

Finally, "minor subjects, pregnant women or asylum seekers" are unfeasible "(law 47/2017 prohibiting going back to the country they fled).

8.International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR, signed in Hamburg in 1979): Vassallo points out how the search and rescue operations - as evidenced by the decree rejecting the seizure of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms ship a few months ago - it must complete and end with the landing in a safe place as provided by the convention signed in Hamburg in 1979.

#migranti#Diciotti@RadioRadicale (13:49) ?



GARANTE DETENUTI E MAGI A BORDO.



Da questa mattina Daniela de Robert, membro del Collegio del Garante nazionale sono a bordo, per l'ufficio guidato da Mauro Palma. A bordo anche il parlamentare Magi e Laura Boldrini (17:00). pic.twitter.com/85qtAyQ8zc — Sergio Scandura (@scandura) August 23, 2018

Lawyer and minister for the Public Administration Giulia Bongiorno, member of the executive, on Italian news channel La7 on Thursday said Salvini, “is not racist, but rigorous”

Against the migrants disembarking, she said: "As part of the duties of a minister, [what Salvini is doing] falls within the duties of protecting the community in situations where there could be a disturbance for public order."