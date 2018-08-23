Watch: Space Station captures images of hurricane approaching Hawaii

The International Space Station (ISS) has captured images of Hurricane Lane as it moves towards Hawaii.

NASA astronaut and Maryland native Ricky Arnold tweeted photos of the Category 4 hurricane on August 22.

Astronaut Ricky Arnold tweets photos of Hurricane Lane

The powerful cyclone is threatening to make landfall Thursday, with sustained winds reaching up to 230 kilometres per hour, making this storm potentially the largest to hit the US state in 26 years, since Hurricane Iniki.

The hurricane could dump up to 50 centimetres of rain in places, leading to warnings of flash flooding.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Centre announced on Wednesday evening that a hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu island, as well as Big Island, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

Governor David Ige advised locals to stock up on 14-days worth of supplies, in the event that the hurricane causes serious infrastructure damage, while also announcing that the University of Hawaii, schools and non-essential government offices would be closed from August 23.

Governor Ige also stated that US President Donald Trump approved a request for emergency aid, allowing the region to have access to federal resources for restoration.