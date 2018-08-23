Watch: Mexican wrestlers celebrate Mass following pilgrimage
Dozens of Mexican wrestlers took to the streets of Mexico City to honour the country's patron saint.
Adorned with colourful masks and outfits, the tanned "Lucha Libre" wrestlers made a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe to pay their respects for the saint, while greeting fans along the way.
Following their journey, the wrestlers celebrated Mass at the church in their costumes.
The Virgin of Guadalupe is a saint revered by Catholics around the globe, particularly in South America.