The Democratic National Committee has discovered what it believes to be an attempt to steal credentials for the purpose of hacking into its voter database, according to an official with the DNC.
DNC subject of new attempt to breach its security
DNC subject of new attempt to breach its security
An unidentified person or group created a login page in an attempt to trick DNC staffers into giving up their usernames and passwords, a strategy known as a phishing attack. The attempted breach was first reported by CNN.
Bob Lord, chief security officer for the DNC, confirmed that it had detected the attempted breach.
"This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks," Lord said in an emailed statement. "While it's clear that the actors were going after the party's most sensitive information — the voter file — the DNC was able to prevent a hack by working with the cyber ecosystem to identify it and take steps to stop it."
This story is developing.