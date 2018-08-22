BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake rocks Venezuela

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Venezuela's eastern coast on Tuesday afternoon, shaking buildings as far away as the Colombian capital Bogota.

Officials say there were no immediate reports of injuries but people ran into the streets in panic. But the quake’s depth - 123 km below the surface- appears to have mitigated much damage.

Venezuela is not in good shape to deal with a natural disaster. It's already struggling with a crippling economic crisis with medicines running short, hospital barely able to function and severe shortages of basics such as chicken and milk.