Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws at the 'direction of a candidate for federal office'.
Trump’s ex-lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to breaking campaign finance laws at 'direction of candidate'
Cohen, 51, appearing in federal court in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.
He said he arranged to make payments "for (the) principal purpose of influencing (the) election" at the direction of a candidate for federal office. He did not give the candidate's name.
Cohen, who agreed to a plea bargain with federal prosecutors earlier in the day, also pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution.
Cohen's deal includes a possible prison sentence of up to five years and three months, Judge William Pauley III said during the hearing.
It comes on the same day Trump’s ex-campaign chief, Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud.