Microsoft says it has prevented Russian cyber-attackers who it believes were trying to manipulate and disrupt the U.S. mid-term elections.
Microsoft prevents Russian cyber-attacks on U.S.
On its website, the software company said it had won legal backing to seize control of six internet domains created a by a group with links to the Kremlin and Russian military.
The company pointed to attempts to steal data and potential tampering with voting systems. It also said it had seen similar behaviour during the U.S. presidential election in 2016.
Russia is has been repeatedly accused of trying to influence the vote in 2016 through disinformation campaigns. and targeted hacking.
Russia has denied all the allegations.