Vegetarian-friendly puppies are on the dessert menu at a Taiwanese restaurant.
Watch: Realistic ice-cream puppies on the menu in Taiwanese cafe
Thie video shows that the ice-cream moulds of Shar-Pei puppies are so realistic, they almost look too authentic to devour.
J.C. Co Art Kitchen in Kaohsiung is seeing a surge in demand for their curious dessert, which can be made in chocolate, milk tea or peanut-flavoured ice-cream.
The restaurant is only able to make 100 puppies per day, with one canine-like treat taking 5 hours to create.
Each mould is frozen at minus 30 degrees Celsius so that the chefs can hand-paint on eyes with chocolate sauce and perfect their frosty appearance before the peculiar puppies begin to melt.
Prices range from about €3 for a small ice-cream to €5.15 for a larger serving.