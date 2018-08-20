Watch: Pop-up Dachshund dog cafe in London

A one-day-only pop-up cafe catering to Dachshunds opened in London on Sunday (August 19).

Dog owners and admirers of the breed flocked to 'The Happenstance' restaurant near St. Paul's Cathedral for the event.

Canines were treated to free 'pupuccinos' which were espresso cups with a small amount of whipped cream as well as a bag of 'PUPcorn' courtesy of co-organisers, 'Pug Cafe' and The Happenstance restaurant.

Owner of Pug Cafe and co-organiser, Anushka Fernando, said: "Our Pug Cafe events have been hugely popular within the pug community, and now we are spreading the joy to sausage dogs.

"Our first Dachshund Cafes were a huge success, so we're very excited to bring it to the capital, a dog-loving city."