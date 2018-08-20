Live: Terror accused in court, Taliban ceasefire, families reunite decades after Koran War

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Terror accused in court, Taliban ceasefire, families reunite decades after Koran War
Westminster terror: Salih Khater, the man accused of deliberately driving a car towards pedestrians in London last week, is due to appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder.
Reunions: Families who became separated by the division of Korea following the Korean War of 1953 are to be reunited amid thawing tensions between the North and South.
Ceasefire: A three-month truce between Afghanistan’s government forces and the Taliban is set to begin on Monday, according to President Ashraf Ghani.
