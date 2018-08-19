A ceasefire in Afghanistan will start on Monday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
Afghanistan: A ceasefire starts Monday for Eid al-Adha
That's according to the Afghan President who announced it at the independence anniversary.
Taliban sources say their leaders had also provisionally agreed a four-day truce during the annual Islamic feast of sacrifice and that they would free hundreds of prisoners.
Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, Afghan president says, "The announcement of this cease-fire means, that the cease-fire should be observed from both sides, and also its continuation and duration depends on the Taliban standing firm in this regard. A cease-fire cannot be one sided".
It comes days after intensive fighting in Ghazni and Faryab. Around 95 civilians were killed in Ghazni and there are missing personnel in a Faryab district.
The siege in Ghazni lasted five days and severely damaged the historic neighbourhoods.