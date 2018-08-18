Worst floods in a century kill at least 324 in India's Kerala

Rescue efforts are underway to save thousands of people who are still trapped by deadly floods in the Indian state of Kerala.

More than 320 people have been killed since the monsoon season started about three months ago, according to an official.

The death toll is expected to rise as more rain and strong winds are predicted on Saturday and Sunday.

Rescue workers and India’s armed forces have been deployed across Kerala to save the thousands still stranded, many of whom are sheltering on their roofs and signaling for help.

More than 200,000 people have been forced into relief camps while access to food and other amenities has become difficult.

Kerala's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said the floods were the worst in a century.

“In some areas, airlifting is the only option... thousands are still marooned,” Vijayan said on Friday.

Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, said in a tweet he was on his way to Kerala on Friday night “to take stock of the flood situation in the state”.

During the current monsoon, the state has been hit with over a third more rain than average, according to India’s weather office.