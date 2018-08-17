Thousands of people from around the world have been gathering in Budapest for Sziget, one of Europe's largest music festivals.
Watch: Meet the revellers at Budapest's Sziget Festival
Now Reading:
Watch: Meet the revellers at Budapest's Sziget Festival
Since 1993, friends, couples and travellers from Australia, North America, Asia and Europe have descended on Óbudai-sziget, or "Old Buda Island", to watch performances from some of the biggest rock, dance and hip hop acts.
It has been hailed as Europe’s answer to Burning Man and the week-long event, which wound down on August 15, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Meet this year’s batch of music fans at Sziget in the video, above.