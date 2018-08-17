BREAKING NEWS

Watch: Meet the revellers at Budapest's Sziget Festival

Thousands of people from around the world have been gathering in Budapest for Sziget, one of Europe's largest music festivals.

Since 1993, friends, couples and travellers from Australia, North America, Asia and Europe have descended on Óbudai-sziget, or "Old Buda Island", to watch performances from some of the biggest rock, dance and hip hop acts.

It has been hailed as Europe’s answer to Burning Man and the week-long event, which wound down on August 15, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Meet this year’s batch of music fans at Sziget in the video, above.