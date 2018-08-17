A Chinese make-up artist has become a viral sensation by transforming her features into famous paintings.
Watch: Artist uses make-up to draw herself into famous paintings
He Yuhong has used make-up to draw herself into famous artworks like Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' and Johannes Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'.
The 27-year-old began her video series on social media in May, and since then her recreations have been widely shared with millions of views.
The full-time blogger said her recreations are more difficult than everyday make-up, comparing her work to a drawing rather than cosmetics. Her recreation of the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' took six hours to complete.
"I need to draw other people's faces onto my own, with a lot of details added, just like drawing. And I need to change my facial features," she said.
Yuhong's next challenge is to recreate characters from 'The Lion King' and Disney princesses.
Before her recent viral successes, the blogger worked as a make-up artist for weddings and advertisement shoots.