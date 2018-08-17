Spain remembers victims of terror attacks

Relatives laid flowers in Barcelona's iconic La Rambla on Friday to mark the first anniversary of two terrorist attacks in Spain that claimed the lives of 16 people and injured over a hundred. A year ago a van sped down the boulevard plowing into people at random and killing fifteen. The other death happened after another vehicle did the same in the Catalan coastal town of Cambrils. Many more were hurt in the incidents and hundreds of tourists and locals were evacuated from streets surrounding the twin attacks.