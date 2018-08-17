Relatives laid flowers in Barcelona's iconic La Rambla on Friday to mark the first anniversary of two terrorist attacks in Spain that claimed the lives of 16 people and injured over a hundred. A year ago a van sped down the boulevard plowing into people at random and killing fifteen. The other death happened after another vehicle did the same in the Catalan coastal town of Cambrils. Many more were hurt in the incidents and hundreds of tourists and locals were evacuated from streets surrounding the twin attacks.
Spain remembers victims of terror attacks
Friday's ceremony was also attended by King Felipe VI and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
A police investigation revealed that the jihadist cell that carried out the attack had also accumulated 120 canisters of butane gas at a house in Alcanar south of Barcelona to be used in a bombing. Five of the terrorists, who were wearing fake explosive belts, were shot dead at the scene of the attack in Cambrils. The Barcelona attacker, Younes Abouyaaqoub, was shot dead by police four days later in the town of Subirats after being spotted by a local resident. The other suspects were arrested.