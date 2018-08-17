Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we’re following today:
Live
Live: Catalonia attacks anniversary; bridge collapse latest; and Aretha Franklin tributes
Now Reading:
Live: Catalonia attacks anniversary; bridge collapse latest; and Aretha Franklin tributes
Catalonia attacks: Spain will pause today to remember the victims of the Islamic State-claimed attacks in Catalonia a year ago today, which killed 16 people.
Bridge collapse:Stories of those who survived the Genoa bridge tragedy have been emerging ahead of a state funeral for its victims on Saturday.
Aretha Franklin: Tributes continue to flood in for the so-called Queen of Soul who died aged 76 on Thursday.
Read our live news updates, below: