BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Live

Live: Catalonia attacks anniversary; bridge collapse latest; and Aretha Franklin tributes

Now Reading:

Live: Catalonia attacks anniversary; bridge collapse latest; and Aretha Franklin tributes

Live: Catalonia attacks anniversary; bridge collapse latest; and Aretha Franklin tributes
Text size Aa Aa

Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we’re following today:

Catalonia attacks: Spain will pause today to remember the victims of the Islamic State-claimed attacks in Catalonia a year ago today, which killed 16 people.

Bridge collapse:Stories of those who survived the Genoa bridge tragedy have been emerging ahead of a state funeral for its victims on Saturday.

Aretha Franklin: Tributes continue to flood in for the so-called Queen of Soul who died aged 76 on Thursday.

Read our live news updates, below: