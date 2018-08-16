The street artist Isaac Hou has become famous in Taipei for using a giant spinning hoop during his gymnastic street shows.
Watch: Taiwan's spinning acrobatic artist
Hou often attracts a large crowd when street-performing in various locations throughout Taiwan's capital.
Hou uses both strength and balance to whirl himself and perform acrobatics on the large metal wheel known as a Cyr.
The 37-year-old learned his skills after finishing high school and travelling the world. Hou learned kung fu at the Shaolin temple in China and acrobatics at a circus performance school in Denmark and Russia.
Speaking to AFP, the acrobat and dancer said: "The reason I wanted to become a street performer is because I saw it as a job without an unpleasant boss, having a great deal of freedom, a way to travel."