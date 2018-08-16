Round the world when people feel strongly, they gather together and take to the streets.
NBC Left Field: Do protest marches really work?
But do protest marches really work? NBC's Left Field film unit went to find out.
There are certain characteristics of effective protests claims American University Professor Jane Hall.
She said there are five ingredients for a successful march:
1) Leadership
2) Persistence
3) Media
4) Simple message
5) Keep momentum
