NBC Left Field: Do protest marches really work?

Round the world when people feel strongly, they gather together and take to the streets.

But do protest marches really work? NBC's Left Field film unit went to find out.

There are certain characteristics of effective protests claims American University Professor Jane Hall.

She said there are five ingredients for a successful march:

1) Leadership

2) Persistence

3) Media

4) Simple message

5) Keep momentum

Watch the video for the full report

See more from NBC News' Left Field documentary team