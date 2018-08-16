How gravity will make this new probe the fastest human-made object

A rifle bullet moves at about 1,700 miles an hour. That's fast, but NASA's newly launched Parker Solar Probe will go more than 250 times faster than that near the end of its seven-year mission to explore the sun — and become the fastest human-made object ever.

The space agency says the unmanned spacecraft will hit a speed of 430,000 miles an hour, or about 125 miles a second, on Dec. 24, 2024, as it nears the sun on the 22nd orbit of its planned 24 orbits around our host star.

At that scorching speed, the car-sized probe will have more than doubled the mark set by the current record-holder — the Helios 2 unmanned spacecraftthat launched into space in 1976 (see chart below). Or, as NASA puts it, fast enough to get from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., in a single second.

The new probe, which was launched into space on Aug. 12 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, is designed to study the sun's atmosphere, or corona, and the vast eruptions of energy and charged particles that originate there. The data will help improve forecasts of these "space weather" events, which can damage satellites, harm astronauts and disrupt radio communications and power grids on Earth.

But what makes the probe so speedy?