Morandi Bridge collapse: how to travel through Genoa now

Every day, nearly 5 million motorists pass through 3,020 km of Italy's motorway network. One of the key roads in this network is the A10, which crossed through Genoa via the Morandi Bridge. Yesterday, a section of the bridge collapsed leaving at least 39 people dead with 15 more seriously injured.

The A10 motorway is the main artery linking southwest France and northwest Italy with the heart of the country.

The Genoa-Savona section of the A10 is now closed between Bivio A7 Serravalle Genoa and Genoa Airport according to the Autostrade per I'italia.

On the A10 Genoa-Savona, between the junction for the A7 Milan-Genoa and Genoa Airport, in both directions, it was necessary to close the section following the collapse.

Alternative Routes

The Autostrade per I'italia is providing suggested alternate routes through the region.

Those traveling from Savona to Genoa or Livorno can use the A26 Genova-Gravellona Toce, then after the D26 Diramazione Predosa Bettole and the A7 Milan-Genoa in the direction of Genoa.

Those travelling from Livorno and Genoa to Savona can take the A7 Milano-Genoa and then follow use the D26 Predosa-Bettole branch to connect with the A26 Genova-Gravellona Toce in the direction of Genoa and afterwards continue towards Savona.

Those traveling from Milan or Livorno to the port of Genoa can take the A7 Milan-Genoa and exit at Genoa west. This route should be reversed for those who are heading from the port to Milan or Livorno.

Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport (GOA) can be reached from the A10 using the Genova Aeroporto exit for anyone coming from Ventimiglia. However, those traveling from Milan or Livorno must exit at Genova west on the A7.

For long distances, from Frejus/Traforo del Monte Bianco towards the Tyrrhenian corridor Autostrade per I'italia suggests taking the A21 Torino-Piacenza-Brescia and then continue on A1 towards the south. From there, motorists should take the A15 Parma-La Spezia, which also runs in the opposite direction towards Frejus and Traforo del Monte Bianco.

Those traveling from Ventimiglia towards the Adriatic corridor can take the A10 as far as Savona. Then they can continue on the A6 Turin-Savona followed by the A21 Turin-Piacenza-Brescia. From there, depending on destination, drivers will be able to take the A4 Turin-Trieste or the A1 Milan-Naples and then the A14 Bologna-Taranto.

Driving through Genoa

Genoa Police Department:

To limit inconvenience, the underground will be upgraded with an opening from 6 am (first race from Brin) and closing at 0030 (last race from Brignole), on 14, 15 and 16 August, with the possibility of extending the service until 0100 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Rail Traffic

Today, Tren Italia has set up 23 additional runs between Genoa Brignole and Genoa Voltri to encourage mobility in the region.

The Genoa Piazza Principe - Arquata Scrivia line which runs in the direction of Turin and Milan has active traffic, with slight delays of up to 10 minutes. There are also some cancellations of regional trains.

On the Ovada - Genoa Piazza Principe line, traffic is still suspended between Genoa Borzoli and Genoa Piazza Principe. Trenitalia has activated a replacement service with buses between Ovada and Genova Voltri.

The Marseille–Ventimiglia railway, which operates over 250 km along the French and Italian coasts is running through Genoa on schedule.