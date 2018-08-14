McLaren driver Fernando Alonso announces he is to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season

Spanish two-time world champion driver Fernando Alonso announced he is to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old McLaren driver won championships racing for Renault in 2005 and 2006.
He started his career at the Australian Grand Prix of 2001 for Minardi.
McLaren confirmed the news in an official statement on its website: "McLaren Racing today confirms that double F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso will not race in Formula 1 in 2019."
“After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport, it’s time for me to make a change and move on," said Alonso.
"I have enjoyed every single minute of those incredible seasons and I cannot thank enough the people who have contributed to making them all so special."