Spectacular fireworks lit up the skies above Geneva on August 11.
Watch: Spectacular firework show lights up Geneva sky
As many as 400,000 people observed the display, which is part of a 95-year-old festival held in Switzerland's capital.
This year's display lasted 45 minutes and took place above the country's Lake Geneva.
The festival, which is held annually, lasts approximately 10 days and the fireworks are hailed by many as the main event.