Spanish driver tests positive on ALL drugs

Police stopped a car in northeastern Spain, after its driver tested positive on all drugs of the check: cannabis, amphetamines/methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates; as well as alcohol, with a rate of 0,60 mg/l.

The town of Carcastillo was celebrating religious festivities when on Saturday, a neighbour called the police saying that "several people were getting in a vehicle influenced by alcoholic beverages", the local police told Euronews.