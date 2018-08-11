Ungvari steals show on Day 2 of Budapest Grand Prix

On Day 2 of the Judo Grand Prix in Budapest, the crowd awaits a hero.

Hungary’s Miklos Ungvari came out to contest the final of the -73kg category against former triple World Champion Ebinuma Masashi.

It would be decided with a moment of drama. Ebinuma launched an attack and drove through, but Ungvari was waiting and turned to land Ebinuma on his back.

The video referee deliberated, before an ippon was awarded and Ungvari was Budapest Grand Prix champion at the age of 37. He is our man of the day.

After the match, he showed his class as he mingled with the young fans in the crowd.

Miklos Ungvari said: “I would like to give back to my beloved sport what I've received through the decades and give something back to those kids with a twinkle in their eye, and the sport I love so much too. I know how much it means to these children and how much it means to me. I must try to give back to both judo and the kids."

Aimi leaves it (very) late for gold

Our woman of the day is Japan's Nouchi Aimi who took on Germany's Martyna Trajdos in the final of the -63kg division.

She left it until the very last second to score an ippon on the buzzer, which gave her a third world judo tour gold for the 2018 season.

Nouchi Aimi said: "My opponent was very tough and strong so I was waiting to find the right moment. It wasn't really planned but I had to wait for my time and luckily, in the end, I found the right moment to throw with uchimata."

There was more action in one of the -63kg bronze medal contests as Andreja Leski from neighbouring Slovenia produced a sublime counter-attack to flatten Canada's Stefanie Tremblay for an ippon.

Russia's Alan Khubetsov topped the -81kg podium after he took on Japan's Kohara Kenya in the final, winning by an ippon to take his first IJF gold in two years.

Japan were on top in the -70kg as Niizoe Saki took gold.

Pacek's feet too quick for De Wit

Our move of the day goes to Sweden's Robin Pacek.

He was up against Frank De Wit of the Netherlands in one of the -81kg bronze medal match-ups.

Pacek stuns the crowd by tricking his opponent with a clever footsweep.