Partial solar eclipse set to happen on August 11

Skywatchers can see the moon taking a bite out of the sun during partial solar eclipse on Saturday morning.

What's a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon appears to cross in front of the sun. A total solar eclipse — like the one that took place on Aug. 21, 2017 — occurs when the disk of the moon blocks 100% of the sun.

A partial eclipse occurs when the moon covers only part of the sun, according to Space.

The solar eclipse on Saturday (August 11) will be the only partial one in 2018. The first solar eclipse this year was in February.

When will it start?

The eclipse will start on August 11 around 10am CEST. The peak of the eclipse will be around 11:46am CEST, ending around 1:30pm CEST.

What's the difference between a lunar and solar eclipse? Take a look at this European Space Agency video:

Where can you see it?

The eclipse will be most visible from the northern hemisphere - those living in Russia, Canada, Greenland, and a very scant part of northern Europe, particularly northern Scotland may catch it, but chances are slim.

Watch the eclipse with special specs Pixabay

Safety tips

It's not advisable to look at the sun, even on a regular day. An eclipse can potentially cause permanent eye damage when you gaze into it. For skygazers who want to observe the eclipse tomorrow, here are some safety tips from NASA.