Historic NASA mission will be first to 'touch the sun'

A space probe that aims to be the first to "touch the sun" is slated to launch this weekend, marking the next step in an effort that scientists say has been 60 years in the making.NASA's Parker Solar Probe will lift off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 3:33 a.m. EDT. The $1.5-billion, car-sized spacecraft is designed to provide a close look at the sun's atmosphere — what astronomers call the corona — to answer enduring questions about this ultra-hot region of our nearest star."We'll be going where no spacecraft has dared go before — within the corona of a star," project scientist Nicola Fox of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, said in a written statement. "With each orbit, we'll be seeing new regions of the sun's atmosphere and learning things about stellar mechanics that we've wanted to explore for decades."Over the course of its seven-year mission, the probe will orbit the sun 24 times, each time sweeping through the corona, where the temperature is a blistering 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (almost 1,400 degrees Celsius). The spacecraft and its suite of delicate instruments will be protected from the sun's extreme heat by a carbon fiber heat shield.

The Parker Solar Probe is equipped with a heat shield that will protect the spacecraft as it spends seven years studying the sun\'s atmosphere. Glenn Benson

At its closest approach, the probe will be just 3.8 million miles above the sun's surface. And as it draws near, the spacecraft will be accelerated by our star's intense gravity to a stupendous speed — estimated to be 430,000 miles per hour.That will make the probe the fastest human-made object, eclipsing the twin Helios probes that zoomed along at 157,000 miles per hour on their sun-circling trajectories.