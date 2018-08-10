Israel and Palestinian violence continues

Fighting between Palestinians and Israel enter a second day, despite renewed efforts for a truce to end months of violence.

After a surge of cross-border rockets in recent weeks, Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Hamas-occupied Gaza across Wednesday and Thursday.

On the streets of Gaza, hundreds of mourners attend the funerals of victims, 23-year old pregnant Enas Khamas and her young daughter Bayan.

A man who was at a funeral said: "A missile fell on this poor girl. She was approximately one and a half years old. There was no doctor who could save her."

Israel is yet to acknowledge any agreement with Hamas groups - having fought them in three wars during the past decade.

Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, who is Israel's military spokesman said: "The important part from the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) perspective, is that we are ready, prepared for different scenarios, constantly assessing the situation, analysing intelligence, understanding what the other side is trying to do and of course having a clear aim at our mission, which is to defend the civilians in Israel."

The United Nations and Egypt have been attempting to broker a ceasefire. It's not yet clear how these latest exchanges will effect negotiations.