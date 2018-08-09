The worst drought in living memory is sweeping parts of eastern Australia, with farmers in some cases culling cattle and sheep they can no longer afford to keep.
Eastern Australia hit by worst drought in living memory
Record low levels of rainfall have affected large areas of grazing and crop land.
New South Wales, which has just recorded its fifth-driest July on record, has been hardest hit. The state accounts for a quarter of Australia’s agricultural output.
The New South Wales Farmers Association has said that farmers are are ‘soul-sapped’ by what’s going on. The Association's survey said that 75% of respondents have significantly or totally destocked their properties and more than 90 per cent of respondents in the area who usually plant crops have been unable to do so.
Farmers are calling for changes to the drought assistance measures they've been receiving from the government. The government has announced a new funding package totalling $576m