Australian farm output hit by drought

The Australian state of New South Wales is now 100 percent in drought, officials announced on Wednesday. Farm output is predicted to shrink drastically as the region has received less than 20 percent of typical rainfall over the past three months. Although there have been some recent showers, they have failed to bring any relief.
"Well at least it proves that it can rain again that`s one thing, but yeah, there` hasn't been enough," said dairy farmer Max Wake at Condobolin in New South Wales.
Farming communities are now facing the prospect of running out of water as the worst drought in living memory shows no sign of letting up.
Warning that Australia has become the land of droughts and flooding, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball earlier this week announced a 120 million euro aid package for farmers that includes support for mental health initiatives and community groups.