Indonesia earthquake: Rescue efforts intensify

On Indonesia's tourist island of Lombok, rescuers continue to search for survivors of Sunday's earthquake, that's now claimed more than a hundred lives.

Mobile phone footage captures the moment Indonesian military rescue someone from beneath a collapsed mosque.

Thousands have also been left homeless by the disaster, who are now in desperate need of clean water, food, medicine and shelter.

Underground water sources have become blocked while shops are either destroyed or abandoned.

Markus Erik, a rescue volunteer, said: "We didn't know but locals were coming to us, looking to help in the recovery efforts. They thought they'd smelt dead bodies, but when we opened up an access point, it turns out the smell came from rotten eggs. Then we heard a voice."

Around 75% of the north has been without electricity since the 6.9 magnitude quake.

Aid agency Oxfam said it was providing clean drinking water and tarpaulin shelters to 5,000 survivors, but the need was much greater, with more than 20,000 estimated to have been displaced.

Wayan Gede, an Indonesian villager who lost his home, said: "I don't think it will be easy to return to the normal life. We need to do it slowly because the trauma was extraordinarily bad. We dare not sleep indoors. What is our plan for the future? We don't know."

It's the second tremor to hit Indonesia in a week. Thousands of tourists have left Lombok since Sunday evening, fearing even further tremors could strike.