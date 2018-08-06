In pictures: Russia-Georgia border, 10 years after conflict

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the Russia-Georgian War. The short six-day conflict saw 850 people killed, and over 190,000 displaced from their homes.

By the time the firing stopped, Russia had driven Georgian troops out of two breakaway provinces, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and Russia agreed to withdraw its soldiers as part of a ceasefire.

Today, the political dispute over the territory continues. Located in Georgia, the West sees the borderisation as a land-grab, which violates international law.

However, Russia, Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua and the Pacific island nation of Nauru recognise the territories as breakaway states.

Take a look at the border today in pictures.

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A border sign is seen at the de facto border of South Ossetia.

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Russian military base at the A border.

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A local villager walks with her neighbour along the border fence.

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

An Ossetian flag at the border.

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A resident walks past a banner reading "Republic Of South Ossetia".

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Members of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) observe an area standing near the fence.