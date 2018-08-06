Deadly earthquake leaves trail of destruction on Indonesia’s Lombok Island
A powerful 7.0 magnitude quake hit Indonesia’s Lombok Island and was felt in Bali on Sunday evening, killing dozens and leaving a trail of destruction across several communities.
Families and tourists are fleeing the islands as more than 100 aftershocks have hit the area since the quake struck the region, according to local media reports.
Search and rescue efforts were hampered during the night as power cuts and destroyed bridges made access to certain areas difficult.
Flights from Lombok and Bali airports continued to operate on Sunday evening, despite superficial damage to structures