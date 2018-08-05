Huge earthquake strikes Indonesia prompting tsunami warning

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 tremor killed 14 people on the island.

It also prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of their houses.

@VRecriwal

Indonesia is an archipelago of thousands of islands, which sit on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

The region is often hit by quakes, but many are harmless. However, it is alert to tremors that could trigger tsunamis.

The worst on record was in 2004 after a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami in western Indonesia, which killed 222,000 people in the area.