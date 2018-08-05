Extreme temperatures set to drop in Portugal

While most of Europe bakes in the sweltering heat, temperatures in Portugal have begun to ease from near record levels.

In Lisbon, the temperature hit a record 44C, but by Tuesday, the temperature is expected to drop below 40C.

Hot air from North Africa has caused the most severe heatwave in Iberia since 2003 making it one of the worst years on record for forest fires.

Tourists in the Spanish captial Madrid tried to keep cool in the city's Plaza Mayor, drinking at the outdoor cafes and using hand fans and umbrellas to combat the baking sun.

Three men died last week in Spain as a result of soaring temperatures, two in the southeastern region of Murcia and one in Barcelona,

"It is very, very hot. It's unbearable," said one waiter at an outdoor cafe on the square. "People are now at the beach while I'm in here, just drinking water and feeling a lot of heat. The heat has even made my hair fall out."

Europe is experiencing a heatwave that has brought drought and wildfires from Greece to Sweden.

In Spain, the authorities issued a warning that the entire southern region of Extremadura is at an extreme risk of wildfires.