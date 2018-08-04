Fifty-seven women have set a new world record for a synchronised skydive in Ukraine.
Watch: Female skydivers set world record in Ukraine
© Copyright :Andrey Veselov
The women from 19 countries participated in a project to get into and then change formation.
Skydivers jumped out of three airplanes at a very precise time to then meet their colleagues in the sky.
During 90 seconds of free fall, the skydivers changed formation three times.
The previous record was set in the Netherlands which included 56 women.