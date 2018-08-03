Watch: Majorca beach evacuated after shark spotted near shore

Tourists were forced to flee the sea in panic after a shark appeared near the shorelines of a packed beach in Majorca.

Police closed the beach on Thursday afternoon while crowds, including groups of young children, watched on as the 3-metre long shark swam around just a few feet away in the water.

The giant fish, thought to be a tintorera or blue shark, made its unexpected appearance at Cala Domingos, a sandy beach that is crowded in August in Calas de Majorca on the island’s east coast.

Shark on beach in Majorca ? pic.twitter.com/fSQQAEZ4I8 — John (@John_patten) August 2, 2018

Footage showed the animal moving through the clear blue water off the beach before coming in closer and forcing tourists out of the water.

English and French speakers could be heard shouting out from rocks overlooking the sea where holidaymakers took refuge — and children screaming as the fish came in closer to where they were standing.

Police were later filmed recovering it from the water and dragging it along the sand.

A local lifeguard organisation initially tweeted: “Police together with lifeguards and staff from Palma Aquarium have removed the animal. We fear for its life.

However, it later confirmed reports the shark was okay and had been taken back out to sea, saying: “Emergency services have just informed us that the tintorera shark from Cala Domingos has been rescued alive.”