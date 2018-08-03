A family diving off the coast of Kaunolu, Hawaii, saved a whale shark from a potentially life-threatening situation this week, by removing some heavy fishing line that had become wrapped around it.
Watch: Family diving trip becomes mission to rescue whale shark
Husband and wife Joby Rohrer and Kapua Kawelo, both biologists, decided to attempt to free the 20-foot whale shark after they spotted it. Footage filmed by their son, Kanehoalani Kawelo, shows Rohrer and a family friend diving down to free the shark.
Rohrer told Hawaii News Now that it took him five dives to cut through the five-inch-thick rope.
The shark, a juvenile, had been seen locally several times before it was finally cut free, Hawaii News Now said.