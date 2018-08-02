As temperatures in Europe continue to soar, with forecasters predicting record-breaking heat in the coming days, people across the continent are searching for ways to keep cool.
In pictures: Trying to keep cool in Europe’s heatwave
© Copyright :REUTERS/David W Cerny
The heat has affected everything from transport to farming in recent weeks, as several countries have been placed under weather alerts.
And with a hot surge of air sweeping in from Africa over southwestern Europe, temperatures look set to continue rising, with forecasters even warning that the current heat record for Europe of 48°C, recorded in Athens in July 1977, could soon be broken.
From lying in fountains to seeking out shade and ice, take a look at how Europe is keeping cool through the heatwave.