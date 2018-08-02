In pictures: Trying to keep cool in Europe’s heatwave

As temperatures in Europe continue to soar, with forecasters predicting record-breaking heat in the coming days, people across the continent are searching for ways to keep cool.

The heat has affected everything from transport to farming in recent weeks, as several countries have been placed under weather alerts.

And with a hot surge of air sweeping in from Africa over southwestern Europe, temperatures look set to continue rising, with forecasters even warning that the current heat record for Europe of 48°C, recorded in Athens in July 1977, could soon be broken.

From lying in fountains to seeking out shade and ice, take a look at how Europe is keeping cool through the heatwave.

People cool off at a weir of the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Boys play in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERSYves Herman

A man reads under a sunshade on a hot, sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, Germany. REUTERSFabrizio Bensch

People are sprayed with water to cool down as temperatures hovered over 37 degrees Celsius, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Elephants of Cirkus Arena are being hosed down by local firefighters during a hot summer day in Gilleleje, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Women cool off in water fountains as temperatures soar throughout the country, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People cool off in the water during a hot summer day in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Parasols protect sunbathers as a man takes in the sun on an inflatable raft in the sea as summer temperatures hit Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People cool off in water fountains in Nice as hot summer temperatures continue and authorities maintain a heat wave alert in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A worker protects his head with a little sun umbrella during hot summer weather on a road construction site in Killwangen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A white tiger cools off in the water during the hot weather in Biopark zoo in Rome, Italy. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi