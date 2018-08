Prosthetics clinic rebuilding shattered lives of Mosul survivors

Over 20 years more than 5,000 people have received prosthetic limbs at the Emergency rehabilitation centre of Sulaymaniyeh. In 1998 the Italian NGO opened the facility in Iraqi Kurdistan, next to the border with Iran, a heavily mined area - the legacy of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and Gulf War of 1991. Today patients arrive from all over Iraq, Iran and Syria. More and more are coming from Mosul.

"The most common cases are below-knee amputees," says Mustafa Hawar, Emergency's Iraq Programme Coordinator. "We have few of them with upper-limbs amputations and very few of them are hand-cut (amputees). Major injuries are [caused by] mines and explosions".