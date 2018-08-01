The day before a ban on wearing face veils takes effect in Denmark, women wearing the niqab hand out leaflets in Copenhagan on Tuesday protesting against the ban.
Denmark: Face Veil ban in public takes effect from 01 August
Sabina is one of the protestors and says, "They say we are a threat to the nation's security, yet (the) niqab has never been any means to committing any crime at all."
The 21-year-old added she wants to educate politicians to show they're actually strong and independent women fighting for their right to keep wearing the veil.
It's after the Danish parliament in May, banned face veils in public.
Police can ask females to remove them from the 01st August.
Fines range from €134 to more than a thousand euros (€1340).