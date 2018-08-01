Passenger video shows terrifying moment of Aeroméxico plane crash

A cellphone video captured by a passenger on an Aeroméxico plane shows the harrowing seconds before and after the crash on Tuesday."Open the door!" passengers can be heard pleading in the video in the moments after the plane crashed.Ramin Parsa, 32, was aboard the flight from Durango to Mexico City when it crashed shortly after takeoff from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, authorities said.Around 40 seconds into the clip, Parsa's phone drops as the plane crashes into grass near the runway. In the nearly two minute clip, children and passengers can be heard yelling. Before the clip ends, passengers can be seen trying to get out as the inside of the plane that appears to be filled with smoke.