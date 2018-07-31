Scientists are pushing the limits of 3D printing with these shape-shifting materials

Three-dimensional printing has been used to create all sorts of things, from car parts and experimental rocket engines to entire houses. Now scientists at MIT have found a way to 3D print objects that can change shape almost instantaneously in response to magnetic fields.

So far the researchers have created a few demonstration objects with the new technology, which uses plastic "3D ink" infused with tiny iron particles and an electromagnet-equipped printing nozzle. These include a plastic sheet that folds and unfolds, a star-shaped object that can catch a ball and a six-pointed structure that scrunches up and crawls like a spider.