Live updates: N Korea missiles; Zimbabwe's poll; and Ortega stands firm
North Korea missiles: US intelligence leaks suggest North Korea may be building ballistic missiles at the large research facility on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The report comes amid recent pledges by the North to demilitarise.
Zimbabwe's watershed vote: The country held its first election on Monday since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe. Results are expected within five days but an indication of the winner is likely to emerge on Tuesday.
Ortega holds firm: Nicaragua's president Daniel Ortega tells Euronews he won't resign amid a deepening crisis in the country.
