Fish die as river dries up in Germany heat, zoo animals get a cool down, ice bar for humans
Germany experienced some of its highest temperatures of the year so far yesterday.
Rivers like the Rhine and the Elbe have soaked up so much heat that fish are beginning to suffocate.
At Safaripark Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock, white tigers enjoyed a cooling bath while the elephants got a water cannon shower, making the heat more bearable.
In Berlin, some local residents and tourists managed to escape the heat and went to cool off in Berlin's ice bar "Angiyok".