The New York Police Department has released a video showing a man sparking a fire at a gas station.

Footage shows the man filling a gas can and spraying fuel around the pump, before setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel.

Police say the gas station's fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man suffered internal injuries and has been hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition.