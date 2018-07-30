UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt just made his debut visit in China hard to forget — by mistakenly calling his Chinese-born wife “Japanese” in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Watch: That awkward moment when the UK Foreign Secretary forgets his wife's nationality
Now Reading:
Watch: That awkward moment when the UK Foreign Secretary forgets his wife's nationality
He acknowledged his mistake right after his slip of the tongue.
"My wife is Chinese and my children are half-Chinese and so we have Chinese grandparents who live in Xian and strong family connections in China," he said.
China and Japan are known to have had tense relations for centuries.