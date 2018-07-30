No Comment: Grand naval parade marks Navy Day in Russia

To mark Navy Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Saint Petersburg on Sunday to review his navy fleet and watch a spectacular parade.

The Day of the Russian Navy is a national holiday in Russia, which is observed every year on the last Sunday of July.

Over 4,000 sailors and 40 vessels took part in the display, which saw sailors and elite troops file past the Russian leader with a marching band, and Sukhoi Su-25 jets fly overhead leaving a trail in the national colours.