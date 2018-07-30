MH370 families are 'none the wiser' after 495-page report is released

LONDON — The anguish of families of those on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 was prolonged Monday as an official accident report offered no new findings to explain the disappearance.

Investigators said the lack of debris from the doomed flight made it impossible to reach any conclusions about what happened to the Boeing 777 at the center of one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

"The team is unable to determine the real cause for disappearance of MH370," Kok Soo Chon, head of the investigation team, told a news conference in Malaysia. "The answer can only be conclusive if the wreckage is found."